The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

