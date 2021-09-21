The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.7% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $306,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

