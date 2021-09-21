The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. The Westaim had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 265.70%.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

