TheStreet Downgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to C

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $65.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.