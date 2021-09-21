THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Purchases £29,215.20 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Damian Sanders bought 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

Shares of THG stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,044. THG Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 622.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.45.

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

