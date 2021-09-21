Tierion Market Capitalization Tops $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00126006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00043804 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

