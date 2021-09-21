Timothy Emanuelson Sells 358 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08.

On Friday, July 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

