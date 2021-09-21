Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 781,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,102. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.