Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the lowest is $121.14 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 306,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

