Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.
About Top Glove Co. Bhd.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.