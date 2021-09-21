Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

