Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.58.

TXG stock opened at C$13.24 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.