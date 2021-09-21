Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,795 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

