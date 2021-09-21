Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.98 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.