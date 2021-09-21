Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 17.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,790 shares of company stock valued at $95,812,989. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Argus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.