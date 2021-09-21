Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.