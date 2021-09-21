Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,189 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.