Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,782 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

UHS stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

