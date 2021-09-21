Traders Buy High Volume of Ekso Bionics Call Options (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,217% compared to the average daily volume of 121 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

EKSO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 967,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.05. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

