Tranchess (CHESS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.59 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00008251 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and $18.59 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,930.47 or 0.99956351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,874,162 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

