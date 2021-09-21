TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $36.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

TA traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,118. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

