TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TANNZ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 6,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

