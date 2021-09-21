Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Bank of America downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.