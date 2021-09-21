Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TACA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

