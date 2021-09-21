Trias Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00130351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045021 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

