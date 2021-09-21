Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Trimble makes up 2.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $127,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,659,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.39. 13,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,117. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

