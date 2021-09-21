Triple Frond Partners LLC Has $83.11 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 9.0% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned 0.23% of TransDigm Group worth $83,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $618.35 and its 200 day moving average is $621.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

