TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded at Compass Point

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $469.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

