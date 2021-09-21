TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.