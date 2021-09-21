Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.