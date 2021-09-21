TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0929

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.66 billion and $1.91 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001388 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001454 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.