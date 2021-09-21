TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.60. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £498.62 million and a P/E ratio of 47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

