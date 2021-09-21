Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.