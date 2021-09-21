Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $337.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.03. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

