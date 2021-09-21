Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.60.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

