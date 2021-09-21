Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.60.
About Two Rivers Water & Farming
