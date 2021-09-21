UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,460 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).

GSK opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,446.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,380.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £70.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

