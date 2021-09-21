UBS Group Downgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Neutral

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

PetroChina stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

