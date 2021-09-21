UBU Finance Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. UBU Finance has a market cap of $189,905.64 and $37,482.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00124883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00044124 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,348,138 coins and its circulating supply is 9,461,473 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

