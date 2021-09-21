UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. UDR reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Truist upped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,575. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.