UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

