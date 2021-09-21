Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJLB stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,650,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,000. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

