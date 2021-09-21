Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJLB stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,650,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,000. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Ultrack Systems
