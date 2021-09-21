UMA Reaches Market Cap of $622.26 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. UMA has a market capitalization of $622.26 million and $99.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.91 or 0.00023509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00127465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044788 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,748,687 coins and its circulating supply is 62,816,035 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

