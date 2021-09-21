UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Aegis increased their price target on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,571. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

