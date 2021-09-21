UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.