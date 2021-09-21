Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.33. Unifi posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

