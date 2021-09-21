UniLayer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.26 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00124518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043968 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

