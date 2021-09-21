Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 276,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,896 shares of company stock worth $2,819,924. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,233. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

