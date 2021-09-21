US Bancorp DE Buys 268 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after buying an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,370,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,967,000 after purchasing an additional 417,286 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

