US Bancorp DE Buys 299 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in LendingTree by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.49. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

