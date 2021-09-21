US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

