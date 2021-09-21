US Bancorp DE Has $61,000 Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IMAX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after buying an additional 1,192,043 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

